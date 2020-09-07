Police executing a pre-planned search warrant at an address in a suburban Napier street are still neogtiating with a man at the centre of the incident.

Residents of Nuffield Ave, Marewa, said armed police moved in about 7.30am today and had closed off a section between the two entrances to Kettle Cres.

It's understood a loud hailer was being used by police to negotiate with a man inside the property.

A police spokesperson said the Armed Offenders Squad was at the scene "as a precaution".

Another resident said the property involved was opposite the gateway to the Basketball Hawke's Bay headquarters.

The street was closed just before 9.30am.

