Police executing a pre-planned search warrant at an address in a suburban Napier street are still neogtiating with a man at the centre of the incident.
Residents of Nuffield Ave, Marewa, said armed police moved in about 7.30am today and had closed off a section between the two entrances to Kettle Cres.
It's understood a loud hailer was being used by police to negotiate with a man inside the property.
A police spokesperson said the Armed Offenders Squad was at the scene "as a precaution".
Another resident said the property involved was opposite the gateway to the Basketball Hawke's Bay headquarters.
The street was closed just before 9.30am.
