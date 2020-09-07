Police are winding-up an armed search for a suspect at a Napier property sparked by a seizure of methamphetamine in Taupō early today.

Armed police surrounded the house off Nuffield Ave, Marewa, for more than three hours, appealing via loud-hailer for a named and known drugs offender to exit the unit.

Detective Senior Sergeant David De Lange, of Hawke's Bay CIB, said about 11.30am police had entered the unit and after a search believed the wanted man was not present.

Police however remained at the scene with a section of Nuffield Ave closed between the two entrances to Kettle Cres.

De Lange said the search was related to the recovery of a quantity of methamphetamine early today in Taupō, which had resulted in the arrest of three people.

MORE TO COME