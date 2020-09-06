A Christchurch man charged with an early-morning murder yesterday has had his first court appearance.

Police were called to an Edgeware property shortly before 3am, where a 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital but died soon after.

A 31-year-old – who has been granted interim name suppression - was arrested at the scene, and appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with murder.

Advertisement

The man was dressed in his street clothes – a plaid shirt and blue cut-off pants – and silently stared into space with wide eyes for much of the appearance.

He was remanded in custody until September 25.