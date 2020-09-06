An inmate has died at Manawatu Prison.

Prison director Mark Cookson confirmed the prisoner died today.

"Police have attended and will notify next of kin. The death is not being treated as suspicious.



"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Prisoners and staff affected by the man's death will be provided with support.

All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

For all deaths in custody, there is also an investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate.

"As the death remains subject to investigation, and the Coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide."

Police referred the Herald to Corrections, as the lead agency.