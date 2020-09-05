Five people have been injured, two seriously, after a crash between a bus and a car in Auckland tonight.

Five St John Ambulance vehicles have attended the crash on East Tāmaki Rd, treating five patients, St John Ambulance tweeted.

Two had serious injuries, two moderate and one minor. Four of the injured were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said early reports from officers were that a person in the car was initially trapped following the crash.

She didn't know what service the bus was providing.

The crash occurred about 8pm on East Tāmaki Rd between Springs Rd and Accent Drive in East Tāmaki.