The second survivor from a capsized cattle ship en route from Napier to China, who was found by the Japanese coastguard in the East China Sea, has died.

The coastguard had said the man was found unconscious about 120km north-northwest of Amami Oshima island and transferred to a hospital, Reuters reported.

Their identity has not been revealed.

Kyodo news cited the coastguard as saying the man had died.

Advertisement

In this photo released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, the body of a cow floats in waters, about 120 kilometres northwest of Amami Oshima. Photo / AP

The Gulf Livestock 1 has been missing for more than 48 hours off the coast of Japan with 43 people on board, including two New Zealanders and two Australians.

The first person rescued in the tragedy was Filipino seaman chief officer Sareno Edvarodo, who was plucked from the waves yesterday.

The ship left Napier's port with more than 5800 cattle on August 14 headed to the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China, and was expected to arrive 17 days after its departure.

The Japanese coastguard will search for four days for survivors as another typhoon approaches the region.

Strong winds and torrential rains from Typhoon Masak, the first one, are hampering the search effort.

Marine Traffic shared this image of a map, showing the missing vessel's last moments before a typhoon struck south west Japan. Photo / Marine Traffic

The Gulf Livestock 1 departed Napier on August 14 and is now reported to be missing. Photo / Tony des Landes

A Filipino crew member is pulled aboard by the Japanese Coast Guard. Photo / Japanese Coast Guard

The ship's Filipino chief officer was rescued by Japan's Coast Guard and says the ship lost engine power, then capsized after being hit by a large wave.

In a statement, Australasian Global Exports confirmed it employs four of the people on board.

The Melbourne-based export company said it was in contact with the families of the missing workers.

Advertisement

"Four of those people are treasured friends and work colleagues. The remaining people on board are engaged by the ship's owner.

"We are in full contact with the families of our four colleagues and are offering them all the support we can.