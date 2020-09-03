A strong earthquake has rattled residents near St Arnaud, southwest of Nelson.

The 5.7 magnitude quake struck 10km west of the small alpine village in the South Island shortly before 10.15pm.

Geonet says the quake was at a depth of 62km and has registered as "strong shaking".

More than 19,000 New Zealanders felt the jolt, with some Wellington residents saying it disturbed their sleep.

