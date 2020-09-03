VIRUS LATEST

* 115 active cases in NZ, with seven in hospital; worldwide there have been 26.1 million cases and 865,000 deaths

* Māori are 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid-19 than Pākehā

* Derek Cheng: How close are we, really, to level 1?

* NZ's response still leads the world - Nobel Prize economist

* Nation of Debt: How Covid is changing the way we borrow



Health officials are confident they are on top of the community outbreak of Covid-19 cases, ahead of Cabinet meeting today to assess alert level settings - but warn cases will likely continue for several more weeks.

There were two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday - one case a 21-year-old man linked to the Americold cool store group of cases and who was already in isolation as a close contact, and another woman in managed isolation.

Dr William Rainger, director of Auckland Regional Public Health Service, joined Health Minister Chris Hipkins at Middlemore Hospital for the update, and told media "we can be pretty confident that we are on top of this".

"The epidemic curve peaked about two weeks ago, it is undulating downwards. We have had the Mt Roskill church congregation, which has given it a little spike, but the direction of travel is downwards," Rainger said.

"So all the current clusters that we are aware of and working on, we believe we have well contained ... but we would expect to see cases for probably another few weeks."

An "overwhelming" majority of cases were already identified through contact tracing and tested as a result of that, Rainger said.

Asked about one recent case without a confirmed link - a person whose brother travelled to Hobbiton - he said it was under investigation but "is likely to have been a historical exposure".

"There has been no onward spread as a result of that. That makes us believe that there is no further risk associated with those cases."

The current alert level settings (level 2.5 for Auckland and 2 for the rest of the country) are in place until September 6 – Sunday - but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said a decision will be announced before then.

Earlier yesterday Ardern said the Government "will always be very cautious" about the timing of a potential move to alert level 1.



Hipkins said Cabinet would consider not only the number of new community cases, but what was known about them.

"You can have a large number of cases, but they can all be known, for example, and they can all be people who are already isolating.

"Over the last couple of weeks we did see some days where we had a higher number of community cases, but they were often directly linked to one another ... they were already isolating. So that in itself doesn't create a huge degree of extra anxiety.

"Normally they are linked, and we have seen that through this episode that we have been dealing with. Sometimes it takes a day or two just to gather that information."

Hipkins and Rainger stressed the need for ongoing vigilance and testing if any symptoms developed, and that anyone identified as a close contact must stay at home in isolation for the full 14 days.

"This outbreak affects all parts of Auckland," Hipkins said. "It doesn't matter where you live or work, please continue to take action to protect yourselves.

"We cannot relax just yet."

It is now compulsory for the Covid tracer QR codes to be on public transport, including taxis and Uber, and the Ministry has issued six alerts to people using the Covid app.

Hipkins said reports of bus drivers not wearing masks would be followed up. He wouldn't rule out further delays to NCEA exams or assessments, and asked parents to get their children back to school.

"My plea to parents, really, is do send your kids back ... they are losing valuable learning time."

The Health Minister also said he had received an "alarming" number of letters from people who wrongly believed the Government would make it compulsory to be vaccinated against Covid-19 - something he attributed to "a direct result of deliberate misinformation which is being spread through social media".

Roskill church 'resistance' now overcome - Health Minister

Health Minister Chris Hipkins fronted media yesterday with a Covid-19 update. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There "may have been a little bit of resistance" to health officials from a church which has had a number of Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says - but that was quickly overcome.

Earlier this week 1 News reported allegations that members of the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship had defied level 3 lockdown rules and gathered privately for prayer meetings, something a church leader denied.

Asked about those allegations yesterday, Hipkins said "very early in the lockdown there were a couple of dates in question that were being investigated", but he had no update on what, if anything, those inquiries had found.

He said the church and its members were being co-operative.

"The feedback that I've had is that there may have been a little bit of resistance in the beginning, but that that's been overcome - that there are good relationships there, the church is doing its part to encourage people who are involved with the church to get the test, and the testing numbers would indicate that is working."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson declined to say what the outcome of the investigation referred to by Hipkins was.

"The church has provided the necessary information to us for contact tracing for this period so from our perspective any other information we may have collected should on balance remain private."