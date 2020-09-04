It's now been six months since New Zealand recorded its first case of Covid-19 - and little could have prepared us for what was to come. So what about the next six months? Science reporter

Are our borders finally as tight as they should be?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Are more reintroductions and lockdowns inevitable?

How far can we squeeze the risk down?

When will we get a vaccine?

Does New Zealand need an oversight overhaul?