A five-month-old baby and a man are dead after a four-vehicle crash near Makarewa yesterday afternoon.

Police confirmed today the crash, which happened on SH6, also left a critically injured teenager in ICU in Dunedin Hospital.

Three other people were injured in the crash that happened 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge about 4 pm.

They did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

A section of highway around the crash scene remained closed this morning with diversions in place.

Police said they were continuing to make enquires and were working closely with the families and Victim Support.

Anyone with information that might help were asked to call Police on 105.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.