NZ First candidate for Wairarapa Ron Mark says he is "the recycler from hell".

"I have one rubbish bag every four months," he says as proof of NZ First's environmental policies.

In this Local Focus video, Wairarapa candidates are asked if the environment is more important than business.

Green candidate Celia Wade-Brown says without a healthy environment business will not do well.

National Party candidate Mike Butterick believes New Zealand can have both strong business and a healthy environment.

Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty says New Zealand relies on its reputation of a healthy environment to receive healthy prices overseas for its exports.

"If we want people to buy our products we need to live up to the expectations that they've got," he said.

Also standing in the Wairarapa electorate:

• Roger Greenslade for Act.

• Warren Butterworth for New Conservative.