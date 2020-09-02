Auckland police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Joseph Hobson.

The 27-year-old is being sought by police as he has a parole recall warrant.

Hobson has distinctive facial and neck tattoos, which include the number 88 on his right cheek and the word 'East' across his neck.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said police believe that Hobson is actively evading police in the wider Glen Innes, Panmure and Pt England areas.

"Police are warning anyone who may be assisting Hobson in evading police that they may face prosecution themselves.

"Hobson should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, contact police immediately."

Anyone with information on the location of Joseph Hobson should contact Auckland City East CIB on (09) 524 1921 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.