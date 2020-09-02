Hacker gateways

Cyber criminals are facilitated by millions of computer owners who are slack in their lack of firewall and password security; thereby offering up their systems to hijacking; the cost is then passed on to the organisations that get attacked. The hacking of the stock exchange and media systems attests to that.

In 2004, I discovered that my computer systems were accepting viruses despite using a McAfee firewall. An eScan trial immediately picked up one virus on my desktop and 12 viruses on my laptop. The benefit of the eScan is that it destroys viruses in what is known as the Winsock layer, before they can reach memory or storage.

My daily routine (immediately after booting our two computers) is to click on the eScan "Update Now" tab. That way, I get 80 to 100 firewall update files before the hackers get a chance to do their thuggery. The updates are automatic but, by forcing the update, I avoid any delays in the automatic updates.

Like Covid-19 behaviour, we will never get all the world's feckless people on board, but we may benefit if a significantly large number of people heed repeated warnings on cyber security.

Hugh Webb, Hamilton.



Unpalatable measures

This Government has done a masterful job in balancing public safety with economic survival. However, as a country we need to face some unpalatable truths.

People can't always be relied on to be truthful and un-selfish and compliance based on trust will always be fallible. Therefore mask-wearing in public must be mandatory, at least in the Auckland region, and Bluetooth technology for contract tracing must be implemented as soon as possible (if Australia can do it, so can we).

Children 12 and under aren't immune from contracting or spreading Covid-19, therefore masks on public transport should also be mandatory for them.

The border still remains the Trojan horse for Aotearoa. There are still too many unknown variables about this virus, and so as much as it pains me to say this, people shouldn't be allowed to enter without proof of a negative test that is a maximum of 48 hours old.

While acknowledging that New Zealand is amazing in its open and compassionate approach, we also need to recognise our human frailties and accept we aren't invulnerable to this virus and a more prescriptive response is needed.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.



Accountability

It is clear that many New Zealand politicians (voted representatives of the people) have established an entitlement to position for themselves, that contradicts their actions, all in the full knowledge the voting public are appalled by their arrogance.

James Shaw should resign for this latest monumental error of judgment, awarding an unqualified private school $11 million of public money over many needy public schools whose applications were denied.

To give a comparison and a measure of the arrogance rife among New Zealand politicians, some years ago, a Swedish politician was "caught" using her ministerial credit card to buy a Toblerone chocolate bar. As a result, she was expected to resign, which she did immediately.

This is the level of transparency and accountability Swedish politicians have towards a trusting, voting public. Why are New Zealanders so passive and allow this misuse of

power to pass unchecked?

Rita Riccola, Lucas Heights.



Port share

It is pleasing to see Councillor Darby's proposal for a 50 per cent government share in POAL is now with the Minister of Finance.

As one correspondent has noted it is hard to imagine a worse ownership model than the current one of independence and unaccountability. Indeed this has allowed POAL to commence capital works whose purpose and timing have been hugely detrimental to the overall benefit of ratepayers and entirely at odds with the many reasons why POAL was given notice it must move.

Although damaging to POAL's ego, there is no benefit to ratepayers in keeping unprofitable revenue streams in Auckland.

Government involvement is required to enable legislative change and bring financial discipline. Auckland Council does not have that power.

The government's stake in Air New Zealand and electricity companies has had a favourable outcome for its shareholders and Auckland ratepayers can only hope timely intervention by government in POAL will bring similar benefits.

Neal McCarthy, Auckland Central.



Long-haul Covid

As a sufferer of ME/CFS for many years after awful campylobacter, I am not surprised that many folk are now claiming "long Covid-19" symptoms.

However, for some reason, "long Covid" is being reported as a more credible reason for having ongoing viral symptoms such as fatigue, and a plethora of other debilitating symptoms.

In comparison, ME/CFS sufferers are often labelled as malingering, unconditioned, depressed, burnt out no-hopers. Thankfully, ongoing research is proving otherwise so the many sceptics medical and other, may be quietened in the future.

Hopefully, the Covid long-haulers will not detract from the fact that ME/CFS is a serious complex chronic illness but instead shine a positive light on the suffering of many in NZ and around the world.

Sadly, I have to say: welcome to our ME/CFS world.

Sharon Jameson, Cambridge.



Auckland borders

The latest level 3 lockdown for Auckland may not be the last. Should we be faced with another, the boundaries could and should be refined.

Rather than including all of Auckland City many of the outer town centres could be excluded such as Pukekohe, Helensville, Orewa, Whangaparaoa, Warkworth and Wellsford. There are pinch points in the roading system that would allow this to be easily implemented.

They may not make up the largest area population wise but to include them and stop education and business is unnecessary.

A B Barwick, Matakana.



Radio silence

By the time the PC brigade has finished condemning all the traditional songs and music there won't be much left.

I'm writing this while listening to Smetana's My Country. That's about Czech oppression. What of Beethoven's Eroica symphony, originally titled a tribute to Napoleon?

The list of songs of oppression is very long, but form part of our every day culture. The past is past. It's about time we concentrated on the future, like the natural and human environment. If we don't clean up that, the human race will surely join other extinct species.

Clark James, New Lynn.



A better world

Roger Hall and Ellie Carruthers made interesting comments about the BBC banning of the lyrics of Land of Hope and Glory because of their colonialism and slavery references. This action should be followed by all the enlightened Free World's radio stations. This would make room for more pop music or talk-back.

I would like to help them but unfortunately my wife and I have booked a flight to Egypt, taking our shovels, to help dismantle the pyramids which we understand were built with slave labour, before moving onto pushing over the rocks of Stonehenge where science tells us there are signs it also involved slaves.

The world needs purifying. So many street signs, so many statues, so much to do, so little time.

Dave Norris, Mangawhai Heads.



Not 'appy

The Plus+ article "The Dangers of Digital Exclusion" (NZ Herald, September 1) is both enlightening and discomfiting.

At age 94, with limited computer skills, I have a jaundiced view of all the digital/appy stuff being foisted on us.

Surely, life was more agreeable when we weren't obliged to use a password and/or app for everything we do.

When I see so many people sitting in waiting rooms (and probably on public transport) addictively immersed in this new religion, I don't want to go there.

Jack Waters, Taupō.



Youth vote

The arguments for lowering the voting age tend to be by people afflicted by what Nietzsche called "self loathing", who are too often seen in our government.

Maturity and wisdom are important concepts that are not sufficiently valued by such people, arguments about giving a vote to those who are young and have longer to live, can be extended to those of, say, 5 years old.

You could also lower the age for driving, drinking and firearm ownership.

New Zealand could lead the world as the first "paedocracy".

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.



Trump's chances

I must say at the outset that I am not a fan of Donald Trump. He is bombastic, narcissistic and quite frankly unwatchable on TV.

In spite of that his four years have seen (unlike Obama and Clinton) the USA start no international conflicts. Prior to Covid-19, his economy created millions of jobs for the most disadvantaged in the USA.

His peace deal with Israel and the UAE is a gamechanger in the Middle East and may be the best hope the Palestinians have ever had to get a proper two-state solution.

The Democrats have little to offer and in fact seemed to have encouraged the riots, thinking they could blame Trump for this. I see they are now back peddling on this policy.

Based on the above my money is on Trump for a landslide in November

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.



Short & sweet

On Greens

So attracting students and parents to fly around the world to attend school in New Zealand is called an education in sustainability? Claudia Barthlen, Kerikeri.

We are told what the Green Party co-leader did, but more importantly: what was his reasoning? Kenneth Lees, Whangārei.

Both the Green School CEO and James Shaw need to sit in a crumbling, draughty, state school building and brush up on their English comprehension, specifically the dead simple difference between the words "loan" and "grant". Vanessa Lewis, Ponsonby.

Putting aside the specific issue, he is to be commended for the manner in which he has unreservedly apologised. He has done this in such a way that is genuine and sincere and in a manner not seen by any other politician from Labour, National and New Zealand First. It has been refreshingly honest. Peter Huggard, Waiheke Island.

What James Shaw should do is repay the money. I believe this is the only way to get his respect back and have a chance to stay in Parliament - do this or get thrown out. Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

On Wong-Tung

In sporting terms "play the ball, not the man". To do otherwise is counterproductive. We expect higher standards. Mary Cornford, Pt Chevalier.

It is a truly alarming thought that if National won October's election, then whenever the new Prime Minister travelled overseas she would likely be accompanied by her husband. John Harvey, Stanley Pt.

On speed

All focus should be totally directed to the speedometer. Do not for a moment be distracted from that concentration for fear of the enforcer. Let the carnage begin. Stu Morrison, Matakana.

On terrorist

If the Australians pay for an Aussie in a New Zealand prison, will New Zealand be expected to pay for Kiwis in Australian prisons? Nick Hamilton, Remuera.