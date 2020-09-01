A man has been found injured in Ngatea, Waikato, in what police have described to be a "serious incident."

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Orchard West Rd (State Highway 2), where the victim was found seriously injured.

Police say they received a report for help about 6.20am.

SH2 NGATEA - ROAD CLOSED - 6:50AM

Due to a serious crash a section of #SH2 is now closed between Mangatarara and Ngatea. Allow extra time for detour via #SH25 & Pipiroa: https://t.co/b1IGEGSDXg ^TP pic.twitter.com/c4PKuVXiDQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 1, 2020

The road is now closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists in the area are being told to delay travel or to expect delays as authorities work at the scene.

Police would not say any more about the circumstances of the incident.

However, the NZ Transport Agency is reporting the incident to be a serious crash.