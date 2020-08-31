Fire crews spent the night fighting a large blaze that broke out at a church building in Whāngārei late last night.
Emergency services were called to a two-storey building understood to be a church on Murdoch Crescent, in the suburb of Raumanga, just before 10pm.
Fire and Emergency NZ said when firefighters arrived, they found the building to be "well alight."
Read More
- Three rural fire crews stand by as large fire erupts at Rock and Pillar Range in Middlemarch, O...
- Evacuations under way near Twizel amid fast-moving scrub fire in Mackenzie District - NZ Herald
- Fire at old Mataura paper mill: No risk to toxic waste - NZ Herald
- Fire in Christchurch building contained - NZ Herald
As of early this morning, the blaze was out and fire crews had left the scene.
Advertisement
However, an investigator is due to return to the site this morning.