One person has serious injuries following a crash this evening between a truck and a car on Esdaile Rd near Omokoroa in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were responding to reports of a crash between a truck and a car near Pahoia School, on Esdaile Rd, about 27km from Tauranga.

The incident happened about 8.05pm she said.

At this stage, two people had minor injuries and one had serious injuries and was potentially trapped, she said.

