The man behind a series of crimes spanning several months and including prolonged pursuits, ramming a police car and pointing a pistol at a member of the public was "driven by his addiction".

That's according to the lawyer for Daniel Blair, 24, who was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on Monday on a raft of charges.

Blair was jailed for more than three years by Judge Thomas Ingram on three charges of dangerous driving, two charges of failing to stop for police, two charges of possessing P pipes, two charges each of unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition, including shotgun rounds and charges of presenting a pistol at a civilian, burglary, unlawful entry into an area, possession of ecstasy and cannabis.

Blair's spate of crimes spanned from June 10 to October 22 last year, some of which was while he was on electronically-monitored bail, the court heard.

On June 10, Blair and a friend went to a Te Puke property looking for guns and money and made an implicit threat of violence to the occupants.

He stole an occupant's cellphone, $50, a blue backpack and two sets of house keys.

He returned to the address on June 14 with a female associate.

When confronted by three occupants, one holding a shotgun, Blair pulled out a pistol and presented it at the head of one of the complainants, before he and his associate fled.

Three days later, a loaded 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, 10 shotgun rounds, 33 grams of cannabis and a used P pipe were found in Blair's vehicle.

During a search of his home, police found 1g of ecstasy, 23 live shotgun shells and another methamphetamine pipe.

On October 1 Blair breached his electronic bail by leaving his address and could not be found. Police spotted him driving on Waihi Rd seven days later.

He sped off through the streets of Tauranga and Te Puke, and at times drove on the wrong side of the road to avoid arrest.

On October 21, when police signalled Blair to stop in Te Puke township he again sped off on the wrong side of the road to avoid road spikes, the court heard.

Pursued by police, he headed towards Pāpāmoa on the Tauranga Eastern Link and drove at excessive speeds through roadworks and on to Papamoa Beach Rd then State Highway 29.

As Blair crossed Maungatapu Bridge he veered across lanes and sped the wrong way up the on-ramp and police lost sight of him.

He was spotted at Tauriko service station but when an officer pulled in behind him, Blair rammed into the side of the patrol car and drove off.

After driving through Bethlehem Marae onto SH2 he pulled over on Minden Rd but when a marked patrol car pulled in behind him Blair reversed backwards and sped off.

Police managed to force the vehicle to stop and Blair was arrested at the intersection of Crawford and Wairoa Rds

Crown prosecutor Oliver Salt told Judge Ingram the Crown opposed a sentence of home detention given Blair's extensive criminal history and high risk of reoffending.

Blair's lawyer Steven Lack argued an end sentence of 13 to 15 months in prison was more appropriate and cited a number of personal factors, including his "difficult upbringing".

Lack urged Judge Ingram to also take into account his client's age, letter of remorse and that fact that Blair had good rehabilitation prospects if he addressed his drug addiction.

He said Blair's offending was "clearly driven by his addiction" but he was determined to turn his life around.

Judge Ingram told Blair given his extensive criminal history and the gravity of his crimes a "stern deterrent response" from the court was required.

He said he understood Blair had a difficult life and he was addicted to methamphetamine but despite best efforts to help him he continued to offend.

"The Sentencing Act requires me to not only hold you accountable for the serious harm you have done but to send a clear deterrent message to others and to yourself.

"I am in left in no doubt that you clearly need help with your rehabilitation and reintegration back into society, but that's a matter for the Parole Board to deal with."

Judge Ingram sentenced Blair to three years and four months' prison and disqualified him from driving for two years and six months.