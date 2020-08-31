The National Party has promised to spend $4.8 billion extra on school buildings over the next 10 years.

The party has signalled a looser approach to school zoning and would let schools grow to accommodate demand.

It also proposes an "alliance" with national infrastructure and construction firms to build new schools and upgrades more cheaply than under the current system of putting each project out to tender.

Party leader Judith Collins and education spokeswoman Nicola Willis chose New Plymouth Boys' School to make the announcement, following a storm of outrage from Taranaki schools against an $11.7 million grant for a private Green School near New Plymouth approved by the Labour-led Government last week.

Willis said the Labour-led Government "has funded less than half of the forecast 100,000 school places required over the next 10 years".

National education spokeswoman Nicola Willis has promised an extra $4.8 billion extra for school building over 10 years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Last year's Budget included $1.2 billion for school buildings over 10 years, described as "the largest-ever investment in school property by a NZ government".

The plan included 61 new schools by 2030 - 30 in Auckland and 31 elsewhere.

National has stuck to the figure of "about 60 new schools by 2030", but says it would also fund schools to increase their rolls rather than forcing them to restrict out-of-zone enrolments.

"They are planning to make up for the shortfall by altering school zones to make these more restrictive.

"Their plan calls for more than 140 new enrolment schemes, which will cause disruption to affected schools, and parents who find themselves excluded from these schemes.

"National will not only fully fund education infrastructure requirements for the next 10 years (and continue to do so on a rolling 10-year basis) but will also fast-track spending to deliver more schools and school places far earlier than the Government's timeline."

The policy promises $4.8 billion extra "on top of existing allocations", comprising $2 billion for five years for the "Fix NZ Schools Alliance" plus $2.8 billion in "new spending over 10 years for the school growth plan".

The alliance plan appears to be a move away from public/private partnerships that previous National Governments have used to build schools and roads.

Chris Bishop (right), with National MP Lawrence Yule, says the "Fix NZ Schools Alliance" will not be a public/private partnership. Photo / File

Infrastructure spokesman Chris Bishop said the alliance model "allows the Government to set objectives for better training and reskilling outcomes, and use of local labour and sub-contractors".

"This is not a public-private partnership model. It's a collaborative model we have seen on projects like the horizontal infrastructure repair following the Canterbury earthquakes and the State Highway 1 rebuild after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake," he said.

"The Crown will remain owner and operator of the schools. Construction companies and professional service providers will have to compete to form the alliance with the Ministry of Education. The Government will set key performance outcomes and a target outturn cost.

"The alliance will work alongside schools to deliver the projects professionally and faster.

"Alliances have a reputation for high-quality outcomes and speed. The reopening of State Highway 1 a year after it was devastated by the Kaikōura earthquake is testament to that."