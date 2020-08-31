A person has died after a "serious incident" in a gym in Wellington.

Police confirmed they went to a property on the Terrace about 7.40am after reports of a sudden death.

"There are no indications there were any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death," a police spokeswoman said.

Synergy Health and Fitness Centre said the gym would be closed for the rest of the day "due to a serious incident" this morning, involving a staff member.

"We are closed for the rest of the day to support our other staff members. We will update you all further when we can," said a post on the gym's Facebook page.