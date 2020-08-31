Maritime authorities are now leading the investigation into the death of a worker at the Ports of Auckland over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Fergusson Container Terminal, in Parnell, about 2am yesterday.

WorkSafe was notified of the death, but has since released a statement saying Maritime New Zealand will be leading the investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for Maritime NZ confirmed it was looking after the investigation. Police are also involved.

The investigation comes as a workers' union vows to fight for the health and safety of all people in the workplace - no matter what line of work they do.

First Union NZ took to social media site Twitter to express their views as well as pay tribute to yesterday's victim.

"Everyone should be able to return home at the end of their shift, whatever work they do," a post said today.

"Solidarity to the friends, whānau and workmates of the Ports of Auckland worker.

"Unions will continue to relentlessly champion health and safety in the workplace."