Countdown is recalling three brands of baby food pouches after holes found in packaging have come from rodents.

Any customer who has bought Smiling Tums, Only Organics or Natureland baby pouches at Countdown, SuperValue and Fresh Choice stores is being asked to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.

Countdown's General Manager for food safety, Kiri Hannifin, says Countdown sincerely apologises to customers for the unease the last 24 hours may have caused.

"As a mum myself, I know the safety of the food you feed your baby is the most important thing. We sincerely apologise for any distress caused to our customers, our suppliers and your families.

Advertisement

Concern was raised on Saturday after damaged packets were found at Countdowns in Birkenhead, Milford, Meadowbank and Three Kings in Auckland, as well as Supervalue Avondale and Countdown Carlyle in Napier.

The precautionary recall includes all dates, all flavours and all batches of these products.

Hannifin said a combination of heavy rain in Auckland and a strong attraction to sweeter or fruit-based baby food flavours has led to the mouse damage in two of Countdown's Auckland distribution centres.

Countdown has found evidence of mice activity in some boxes of the above branded baby pouches. As a precaution, all stocks of these products in the distribution centres and stores will be removed.

These products should not be consumed whether they have been damaged or not, due to the potential contamination by mice.

The mouse activity is not related to any of the brands themselves, their production process or transportation.

"We ask our customers to bring the impacted products back to their local store, or for online customers, please call our customer care team on 0800 40 40 40, for a full refund. We thank the New Zealand Police and Ministry for Primary Industries for their support to help rule out other causes of the damage," says Kiri Hannifin.

"There have been no reports of illness, however if your baby has consumed this product and you have concerns, please seek medical advice."