The Government is "ploughing ahead" with Auckland's move out of lockdown and into level 2 tonight, the Minister of Health says.

There was no chance of the region staying in level 3 lockdown any longer than had been already flagged, Hipkins told Mediaworks.

That means lockdown restrictions for New Zealand's biggest city will end at 11.59 tonight.

Hipkins has revealed there will be slightly fewer cases announced at 1pm today, compared with the 13 yesterday - 11 of them in the community.

Advertisement

All risks were being weighed up, he said.

But the level 2 that the region moves into will likely be different than the one Aucklanders experienced some months ago.

Hipkins confirmed this morning the move to level 2 would be more like a move to a level 2.5.

That would be mean more of an emphasis on masks being worn in public places, as well as limits on social gathering numbers. Masks will be mandatory on public transport.

He told MediaWorks this morning the Government was still "ploughing ahead" with its plans for Auckland to go to level 2 at midnight.

"The key thing for us is looking at that cluster - are all the cases within the cluster, are they known and identified? The evidence so far is yes, they are," he said.

Asked how many daily cases would lead to a return to level 3, Hipkins said it depended on their nature.

"This is one cluster with a bit of a strong sub-cluster building around it. They're all people, by and large, who we've known about and been in isolation."

Advertisement

He confirmed the source of Auckland's outbreak had not been found.

"Every new piece of the puzzle helps to paint a bit more of a picture of where it might have come from," he told Mediaworks.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended Auckland's level 3 lockdown by four days.

Since then, the Auckland cluster has been growing and is now the biggest Covid-19 cluster to date in New Zealand.

At 1pm today, Ardern will address the country and outline the next steps of the Government's Covid-19 management plan in Auckland, and wider New Zealand.

Meanwhile, police will be distributing masks to thousands of people across the country as Kiwis ease into the new rules tomorrow.

Advertisement

"We recognise this requirement is something new for many Kiwis and it's something people may not have been used to doing previously," Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

"While these masks have been designed to be disposable, as part of our education approach it is hoped that it makes the idea of wearing a face covering become more familiar for the public."

Chambers said the police response to the pandemic was to "work with the public first and remind them of what is required from them" rather than take hard and fast action.

From tomorrow, police will be visible and present at transport hubs and other areas which would normally get higher volumes of foot traffic.

Chambers said that would accompany reassurance patrols that have been throughout Auckland during level 3.

"It's a good time to remind people that while Auckland will no longer be at alert level 3, there are still restrictions on gathering numbers and physical distancing.

Advertisement

"Police would like to acknowledge the vast majority of the Auckland community who played their part in alert level 3 and we are confident this will continue into level 2."