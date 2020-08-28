Police and firefighters today rescued a group of ducklings from a drain in the middle of an Auckland motorway.

Officers received a call shortly after 10am to let them know a duck and her ducklings had waddled onto the South Western Motorway near Mount Roskill, in Auckland.

The duck and baby ducklings ended up falling down a very deep drain and police called on Fire and Emergency NZ to send a team to help with the rescue operation.

"Help soon arrived and firefighters and police gave it a good quack trying to reach them, and managed to get them out safely," Auckland City District Police posted on Facebook.

The rescue operation. Photo / Facebook

"They were taken to a nearby pond and reunited with their mum, and are doing just swimmingly."

Facebook users thanked the teams for their prompt action and safe recovery of the ducklings.

The ducklings are now safe and sound. Photo / Facebook

"A great rescue and thank goodness someone saw them fall into the drain," one person said.

"Glad to see you didn't try to duck out of helping them ... the success must be a real feather in your cap ... I hope you don't bill them for the rescue," another person cleverly put it.