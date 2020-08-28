The Government's NZ Covid Tracer App has been failing to scan QR tracking posters or record manual diary entries in recent days, some iPhone users say.

One person - who did not want to be named - told the Herald they recently bought a new iPhone 11, but when they downloaded the NZ Covid Tracer App it would not scan QR posters at their local shops.

The app also wouldn't allow them to manually save a diary entry, instead flashing them a message to call the Government's Healthline.

When the person called Healthline, the operator said the support line had been receiving lots of calls from iPhone users with new and old models complaining the app wasn't working.

The operator said the troubles started about two days ago when Government programmers launched an update, the person said.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman confirmed health teams recently became aware of an issue "preventing some iPhone users from saving new entries to their digital diary".

The key things you need to know on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 Brief update – the key things you need to know today: 1. COVID-19 tests are available to anyone who require one, irrespective of citizenship, immigration status or nationality. The only time a person should be charged is when they ask for a test in order to enter another country. If you are offered a test, please take it: bit.ly/2FPAGLE 2. Laboratories are now processing tests within 24 hours of receiving them, although people should allow four days to be notified of their test results. Positive results are notified and followed up straight away: bit.ly/3ln204u 3. For contact tracing to be effective, we need to know where a person with COVID-19 has been not just yesterday, but two weeks ago or even longer. That’s why it’s important we all get into the habit of using the NZ COVID Tracer app to keep track of our movements: bit.ly/2ErQkMT 4. Safe disposal of used masks and gloves is essential to containing the community spread of COVID-19 and helps protect rubbish and recycling workers. If it’s a disposable mask, put it in a rubbish bin with a lid, or in a plastic bag and then into a rubbish bin. Do not re-use or try to disinfect single-use face coverings: bit.ly/34yZYIg 4. Aged Residential Care facilities outside the Auckland region can now operate at Alert Level 2 unless advised otherwise by a local Medical Officer of Health. This allows greater scope for whānau and family visits. Some providers have chosen stricter visiting restrictions than our advice – please contact providers directly for more information. Posted by Unite against COVID-19 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

"The ministry released a patch to the app to notify affected users and prevent the issue from recurring in future," the spokeswoman said.

"Most affected users can resolve the issue by logging out and back into the app, or if that doesn't work, by restarting their iPhone."

If that didn't fix the issue, NZ Covid Tracer app users were asked to uninstall and reinstall the app, but they were likely to lose earlier diary entries.

This NZ COVID Tracer App is actually pretty cool. It’s super easy to use and I would strongly encourage you to use this instead of filling out forms! 🔽👍 Posted by Dan Bidois MP on Sunday, 23 August 2020

"For these users - who are mainly people who have used the iCloud Backup service to transfer their information and settings to a new device or to restore a backup - it is not possible to recover any diary entries created prior to reinstallation," the spokeswoman said.

The woman who contacted the Herald confirmed that, saying she had been using the tracer app on her old iPhone, but those diary entries were not transferred to her new phone when she installed the tracer app.

Some Android users have also complained on Facebook about problems using the app.

One Facebook user wrote under a post on the Government's official Unite against Covid-19 page that their Android phone appeared too old to be compatible with the app.

"You can't download the contact tracer app if you don't have a newish phone. My Samsung is four years old and I rang the helpline - they told me that's why," the user wrote.

If you’ve been identified as a close or casual contact of someone with COVID-19, you’ll be contacted by our National... Posted by Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora on Monday, 24 August 2020

Other Facebook posters agreed, but others said they had even older Android phones and had no issues using the app.

Auckland is set to exit its level 3 Covid-19 restrictions on Monday morning and the Government has been pushing for more people to download and use the app.

Earlier this week, it reported there were now more than 1,800,000 people registered to use it.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said QR codes - which when scanned by the app record the location as a way to track the user if they potentially come in contact with a Covid-19 case - will be mandatory on buses, trains, taxis, ferries and rideshare vehicles from Friday next week.

Private vehicles will be exempt. Drivers will not be asked to ensure passengers scan the QR codes.

He said it would provide an extra layer of assurance and speed for contact tracing.

He said it was faster to get in touch with people if they used the Covid Tracer app, which was also more useful than Hop or Snapper cards.

