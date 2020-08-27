Armed police were seen swarming the area of Māngere Bridge tonight after reports of a road-rage incident.

Police were called to reports that a firearm had been sighted in the argument around 7.15pm, a spokeswoman said.

The armed offenders squad was called to the scene on Walmsley Rd as a precaution, she said.

Locals reported on social media seeing around 10 police cars and armed officers in the area.

A person was arrested "without further incident" and officers were speaking to a person of interest, the police spokeswoman said.

There are no reports of injuries.