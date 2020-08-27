

The Kaipara has been given $16 million from the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund for 'shovel ready' projects expected to provide up to 135 jobs.

The Government will invest $16 million to accelerate Kaipara infrastructure projects to create jobs and boost economic development in the region, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said in an announcement at Dargaville Town Hall today.

"The acceleration of these projects are a long-term investment in Kaipara. Local communities and iwi will benefit from this infrastructure for decades to come," Jones said.

"Building infrastructure is a key component of our recovery plan against the economic impact of Covid-19. It will provide a much-needed economic stimulus.

"These 'shovel-ready' projects will drive growth into the district, provide job opportunities immediately and keep people employed over the long-term. Approximately 135 jobs will be created developing these projects. Over the longer term, an estimated 1000 jobs will be created through the many projects funded by the Government in this area."

The five Kaipara projects announced today are being funded through the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure from the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

"We're investing $5 million to accelerate a programme of work to improve prioritised unsealed roads in Kaipara and make them safer. This work will include road widening, corner smoothing, improving bus pullover areas, and new signage, as well as drainage and pavement improvements,'' Jones said.

''This work will benefit locals, visitors and businesses. It will also create an estimated 80 construction jobs.

"We will provide $6 million to accelerate the maintenance of Kaipara stopbanks, including Te Kopuru ($3.5m). A sum of $2.5 million will go towards flood resilience and water management associated with Raupo District.''

He said the confidence of a reliable water supply and knowing the land is better protected from flooding will provide landowners with confidence to invest and switch their land use to higher value crops. This work will create 27 immediate jobs.

"We'll also provide $4 million to construct a 36km walking and cycling track along a former rail corridor from Dargaville to Donnellys Crossing on Kaipara's west coast. The track will form part of a longer planned 'Ancient Kauri Trail', which will eventually run from Maungaturoto to the southern headland of the Hokianga Harbour.

''The trail will pass through areas of historical significance to local Māori and will also draw visitors closer to the Waipoua forest estate."

Another 27 jobs will be created during the construction phase of the 36km section.

The Baylys Beach community centre and surf lifesaving club will receive $100,000 to complete its build by providing for rainwater storage, landscaping, car parking and fencing.

The centre will serve as an educational, recreational, and cultural centre for the local community, visitors and the wider district. It is a well-supported community project.

Kaipara District Council will get $900,000 to contract the Dargaville Community Development Board to explore options for infrastructure projects in the region, including a proposal to redevelop the former Northern Wairoa Racecourse.