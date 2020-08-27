Police are investigating the unexplained death of a baby in Napier.

The police were notified about the infant being admitted to the Hawke's Bay Hospital around 5.45am on Thursday, where they were pronounced deceased.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said Hawke's Bay Hospital clinicians were working with police as part of the investigation.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MORE SOON

Read More