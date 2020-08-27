Police are investigating the unexplained death of a baby in Napier.
The police were notified about the infant being admitted to the Hawke's Bay Hospital around 5.45am on Thursday, where they were pronounced deceased.
A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said Hawke's Bay Hospital clinicians were working with police as part of the investigation.
Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances, a police spokesperson said.
