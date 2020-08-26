

Hawke's Bay woman Mary Hortop, the first identical triplet to be born in New Zealand, has died in Havelock North.

Mary, one of the well-known Anderson triplets, died at Mary Doyle Rest Home on Sunday.

Mary, 83, Liz Palmer and Rose Toms (all nee Anderson) were born on May 12, 1937 – officially becoming New Zealand's first identical triplets.

John Hortop said his mother, the eldest of the triplets by mere minutes, would be remembered by him as a "great mum to me and a great friend to us kids".

The triplet's parents James Craig and Agnes Maude Anderson farmed at Kahuranaki at the time of the births.

The Anderson triplets - Mary Hortop (left), Liz Palmer and Rose Toms - celebrate their 80th birthdays. Photo / File

Neither James nor Agnes, who was a twin herself, knew they were expecting triplets.

Mary's birth was quickly followed by Liz three minutes later, before Rose was born later the same day. All three attended Parkvale School in Hastings.

Liz now lives in Palmerston North, while Rose lives in Australia.

Advertisement

John said his mother's love for Hawke's Bay began early, after the family, which included four older siblings, was helped by the people of Hastings with money, clothing and furniture after the surprise of three new children.

"Hawke's Bay meant a lot to her," he said. "When my mum was born, she went down to Karitane in Wellington for the first six months.

"They put them on a special carriage on a train with two nurses to look after them. Apart from then, she lived in Havelock North all her life."

For the first years of their lives they were famous in Hawke's Bay, with Mary previously stating wherever the trio went they would be mobbed.

Born on the day of the coronation of King George VI, the trio were given royal inspired names and dubbed the "Coronation triplets".

King George VI himself even sent the family a king's bounty of £3 (£1 per child) to mark the occasion.

The regal connections didn't stop there, as the trio met Queen Elizabeth during a royal visit to Hastings on January 20, 1954.

A service to celebrate Mary's life is to be held at Crestwood on Heretaunga St E, Hastings, on Monday, August 31, at 2pm, followed by a private cremation.