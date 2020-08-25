Northbound lanes of State Highway 1 between Oteha Valley Rd and Silverdale north of Auckland will be closed overnight next Thursday.

A signposted detour will travel around the works via the Dairy Flat Highway.

Motorists are being advised by the NZ Transport Agency the stretch of highway will be closed between 10pm and 5am Friday, next week.

The Oteha Valley Rd northbound onramp will be closed from 9pm on Thursday, Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland system manager Andrea Williamson said.

Advertisement

The BP Service Station Dairy Flat and other shops will not be open during this time. Motorists are advised to ensure they have enough fuel to get to the next station.

The work is weather dependent and the work will be rescheduled if need be.

"This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users," said Williamson.

"Drivers heading north on these nights are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey."

While the northbound lanes of SH1 are closed, the signposted detour will be via the Dairy Flat Highway. Photo / Supplied

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call Auckland Motorways on 0800 44 4449.