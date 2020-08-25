GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS WHICH READERS MIGHT FIND UPSETTING

Heartbreaking tales of grief, suffering and pain featured in victim impact statements during the sentencing for Christchurch terrorist Brenton Tarrant. More will share their views tomorrow before the judge hands down a life sentence on Thursday. Here are a few of the statements. .



Sanjida Neha

Sanjida Jaman Neha and her new born daughter Noor e Omar. Neha lost her husband Mohammed Omar Faruk in the Christchurch terror attack. Photo / Supplied

The wife of Mohammad Omar Faruk, who was murdered at Al Noor just months before the birth of his first child, faced Tarrant in court yesterday.

Sanjida Neha, 20, gave birth to their daughter last August.

Advertisement

She has been named Noor e Omar in memory of the father she will never meet and the city mosque Masjid Al Noor where he was shot dead.

"When I am alone I sometimes thing about Faruk ... I cry when I am alone ... but I have to be strong for my daughter," Neha said.

"When she breathes and cries she reminds me of Faruk. Sometimes I would rather die ... "

Farisha Razak

Fijian businessman Ashraf Ali was on holiday in New Zealand when he killed during the attacks. Photo / Supplied

If he was still alive, Ashraf Ali would tell his daughter: "It's okay baby, everyone makes mistakes."

But Farisha Razak is not her father – the man killed in New Zealand while on holiday.

"I would never forgive you for what you've done, you've ruined people's lives ... you don't deserve anybody's sympathy – you are a monster," she told Tarrant.

"Nobody wants you buddy – you brought shame to everyone who knew you ... you are a loser and deserve to not see the light of day.

"You don't deserve anything easy, you deserve to suffer. We Muslims are not bad people – get it through your thick head. You are not a nice person."

Advertisement

Rashid Bin Omar

A grieving father shattered at the murder of his 24-year-old son told the terrorist that he can never forgive him. Video / Chris Tarpey

Grieving father Rashid Bin Omar told Tarrant he can never forgive him for killing his beloved son Tariq, 24, at Al Noor.

After learning of his son's murder, Rashid tried to stay strong for his family.

But yesterday, he admitted breaking down.

"I was hurting too much inside," he said, speaking of the loss of his "baby Tariq".

"As a parent, they will be your babies forever."

His son's death took a huge toll on him. He couldn't face work, he sleeps poorly, and every morning wonders how he's going to get through the day.

Advertisement

"You took something away from me and it's changed my life forever," he said.

"I know Allah is looking after Tariq. I know one day we will all be together again. For now, this is how life will be for me. I will wait longingly each day to see Tariq again. We will be a family again together."

Mirwais Waziri

Afghani refugee Mirwais Waziri, who was injured at Al Noor Mosque, addresses Tarrant in court. Photo / Supplied

Afghani refugee Mirwais Waziri, injured at Al Noor Mosque, went off script to multiple rounds of applause from the public gallery to address Tarrant directly.

"Yesterday I watched a video of the summary of facts ... I did not see any shame in the eyes of the terrorist, he does not regret anything," he said.

"So I decided not to read my impact statement and show him how much I suffered.

"Instead I say thank you very much. Because I am from Afghanistan, they called me a terrorist but you took that name from me.

Advertisement

"I say to the people of New Zealand, the terrorist does not have religion, race or colour – any race, any colour or race can be a terrorist."