

A new ticketing system with lower fare prices is under way for Hawke's Bay bus users.

The new Bee Cards allow Hawke's Bay bus users to use the same tag-on, tag-off fare card in nine regional councils across the country.

Almost 5000 Bee Cards were in circulation on launch day on Monday across Napier and Hastings, with 600 goBay card balances transferred to date.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Sustainable Transport Coordinator Megan Welsby said the new electronic cards reduce loading times which will help to keep services running on time.

Advertisement

Welsby said the council has received positive feedback on the cards, with people citing easy usage and the ability to see your balance as the main positives.

As part of the launch of the Bee Cards, a new flat fare system is to be trialled for card holders, which would see the new cards cheaper than cash fares.

Under the new fare prices, one-zone trips will cost $1, compared to the $2 fare if customers pay cash, while two-zone trips will cost Bee Card holders $2, while cash users will pay $3.

SuperGold cardholders continue to travel free of charge between 9am and 3pm on weekdays and anytime during the weekends and public holidays.

Welsby also encouraged the public to register their cards online to allow them to top up and protect their balance if the card is lost or stolen.

"It can also help with Covid-19 [contact tracing]," she added.

The Bee Card will also give HBRC data – not currently available – on passenger use, hot spots along the routes and fare collection, which will help to with network planning.