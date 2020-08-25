A man who tested positive for Covid-19 after allegedly absconding from isolation to visit a central Auckland supermarket has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Davinder Singh is charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response act, by failing to remain in managed isolation.

The 32-year-old is alleged to have escaped through a fence surrounding the Stamford Plaza Hotel in Auckland around 6.50pm on July 7.

Singh is alleged to have left the hotel to visit the nearby Countdown supermarket on Victoria St West in Auckland's CBD, returning to the hotel around 70 minutes later.

Authorities say he later tested positive for Covid-19.

And while he didn't appear at the Auckland District Court today due to Covid-19 court protocols, his lawyer Sam Wimsett entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, TVNZ reports.

The maximum penalty for failing to follow the Act could result in six months' jail time or a $4000 fine.

Judge Emma Aitken, who oversaw today's proceedings, remanded Singh on his existing bail conditions to appear in court for a case review on October 7.