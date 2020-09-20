The economic response to Covid-19 is one of the biggest talking points of this election.

In this Local Focus video, we asked three Rotorua candidates what gives their party credibility to lead New Zealand out of a recession.

Labour candidate Claire Mahon said it was clear Labour had been excellent at crisis management but "it's not just about managing it as it happened. It's about pushing us forward into the next era".

National's Todd McClay pointed to the global financial crisis and Canterbury earthquakes.

"We've got the team, experience and know-how to put together the plans to help rebuild the economy and to focus on everyday New Zealanders," McClay said.

NZ First candidate Fletcher Tabuteau criticised National's record.

"Bill English and Steven Joyce tried for seven and a half years to run a surplus," he said. "They cut back all of the major services to try and achieve it. And they still couldn't. It wasn't until the last year or two that they actually achieved surplus."

He pointed to the Provincial Growth Fund as proof that proves NZ First can deliver on what it promises.

Also standing in the Rotorua electorate:

• Kaya Sparke for the Greens.

• Pete Kirkwood for Act.

• Alan Tāne Solomon for the New Conservatives.

• Karri-Ann Vercoe-Black for One.