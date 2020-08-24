A man accused of the murder of a Tairua man has given up his bid for name suppression.

Adrian Reginald George Phillips, 23, today reappeared in the High Court at Hamilton via audio visual link on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Phillips is accused of the murder of Tairua father-of-one Bayden Williams.

Williams' body was found on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd on the night of August 5.

Police allege Williams, 20, died after his car and another were involved in a chase.

The pair were known to each other.

Through his lawyer Ron Mansfield, Phillips entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

However, Mansfield noted that he had only so far received a copy of the summary of facts and entered the pleas as he was bound to do on his client's second appearance.

Bayden Williams was found dead on State Highway 25a near Thames on August 5.

Family and friends of Phillips were in court for his appearance, with two family members becoming upset as he came up on the audio visual screen.

Justice Graham Lang entered the pleas and set the case down for a two-week trial on August 23, next year.

Justice Lang also noted that Phillips might apply for bail. Mansfield said that was under review at the moment.

Phillips was remanded in further custody to reappear for a case review in October.

A second man has also been charged in connection with the alleged murder.

The 20-year-old was charged with selling a firearm and appeared in court earlier this month.