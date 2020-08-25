Police are investigating an incident where a high school student in Whangarei was "shown" a firearm before the armed person left in a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened about 11.20am at Kamo High School, in Wilkinson Ave.

However, a person at the school said that was not the case.

In a statement, police said a student was "shown" a firearm - although it was not clear whether that was done so in a threatening manner.

Advertisement

"Police quickly attended the school. However, the individual has left the scene in a vehicle."

Police remain at the high school and are speaking with students.

Authorities say they are following lines of inquiry in relation to finding the person with the firearm.