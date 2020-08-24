Firefighters are at a suspicious house fire in Palmerston North this morning.

Crews in the area were called to a property in the suburb of Highbury at 3.20am.

They found the house "well involved", southern fire communications said.

Everyone in the house at the time has been accounted for.

The early morning blaze is, however, being treated as suspicious.

The circumstances surrounding how it started are now being looked at by a fire investigator, as well as Police.

Fire and Emergency NZ would not disclose which street the fire is on.