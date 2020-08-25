The story of Rashid Naeem's heroic attempt to stop the Christchurch gunman emerged in court on the first day of the sentencing. Today his widow faced the killer to speak about her loss - and pride.

Ambreen Rashid feels scared every time she leaves the house to go for a walk.

The widow and grieving mother fears Brenton Tarrant's actions on the day of the Christchurch terror attacks might have inspired others in the community to follow his lead.

"This is affecting my health… he is the one to blame," she said in court this morning.

"Since my husband and son passed away I have not have a proper, normal sleep – I don't think I ever will.

"It is an irreparable damage to me, that is why his punishment should continue forever. "

Ambreen's husband Naeem and son Talha Naeem were both killed in the terror attack.

The men were at Al Noor Mosque praying when they were shot to death.

Rashid, 50, died a hero. He ran at Tarrant, knocking him to one knee as he methodically shot people inside Masjid Al Noor mosque on March 15 last year.

His bravery was revealed in the Crown summary of facts – the official narrative of events – on the first day of Tarrant's sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch yesterday.

"Naeem was the bravest person on earth who tried to counter the attacker whose only strength was weapons," his wife said today while giving her victim impact statement.

Ambreen Rashid was extremely proud of his actions.

"Naeem died trying to save others and his act of bravery is something that his remaining sons will always feel honoured for – but his loss has left a huge void in our lives," she said.

"Naeem gave his life for the goodness of people, his love for Allah and humanity."

Rashid Naeem with son Talha Naeem. Photo / Supplied

Rashid is survived by two sons – Abdullah, 20 and a seven-year-old.

Talha was the oldest and was just 21 when he died.

He and Ambreen were married in 1996

"Naeem was a very educated man and worked in senior positions for several large international banks," his wife said.

"He gave all this up as he wanted to spend more time with his family."

He left his banking career and moved to teaching.

Then in 2010 the couple moved their family to New Zealand, gaining residency in 2018 and excited to apply for citizenship.

"When Naeem was killed he was still a student also working as teacher," said his wife in court today.

"He worked hard to be part of this civilised society . . . He never discriminated against any race or religion so it is hard for us to accept why the terrorist chose his religion as a reason to kill him."

Ambreen said the death of her husband and first born was "a big emotional shock".

She said her husband was a "deeply religious man and a strong follower of Islam".

He was supportive, kind, considerate. He loved his family and spent a lot of time with his sons – teaching them to bike, swim, tramp, hike.

"His goal was to ensure his boys grew up to be better people," Ambreen told the court.

"He had the ability to make friends with everyone he met.

Ambreen said it was difficult to put into words how the deaths have impacted her.

"I find it hard to describe the loss that I feel - I have not only lost my husband I have lost my eldest son."

The family were "very close" and they relied on each other on many levels.







Shortly before he died Talha started full time work as an engineer.

His income meant his father could move to semi-retirement and spend more time with his family.

Now Ambreen was struggling to make ends meet.

"Talha was the most amazing son and brother," Ambreen said.

He helped her a lot with her youngest son, caring for him while she worked.

He played with his young sibling, read to him, taught him "to be a good person".

"He misses him terribly," Ambreen said of her youngest boy, who the Herald has chosen not to name due to his young age.

"At the beginning he didn't understand what was happening… I had to tell him his father and Talha were very brave but they were not coming home… I told him that their souls are in heaven and they are with Allah."

Twenty-nine-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant stands in the dock at the Christchurch High Court for sentencing. Photo / Pool

The mass murder had left Ambreen feeling scared – on top of the pressure of raising a family and financially supporting them on her own.

"I am scared to go for a walk because his evil action might have inspired others to do the same behavior," she said.

She described Tarrant as "the biggest loser".

Ambreen vowed to be strong - and raise her children to be the same.

"I have to be strong for my sons and emulate what Naeem and Talha stood for," she said.

"They both died being martyrs – this is an honour for our family."

"I do not think that this killer should get any enjoyment in his life anymore… The act he committed was inhumane…. But I will consider him as a human for the sake of Allah."

In a pre-recorded statement Ambreen's son Abdullah Naeem said his father and brother were the "best gift from God".

"I cherished every moment we spent together, not being able to be with them in this world is devastating," he said.

"Sometimes it seems impossible to go on…"

Tarrant's sentencing hearing is ongoing and scheduled to last four days.

He initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later changed his tune and admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

He will be sentenced to life in prison.

Naeem Rashid died a hero in Al Noor during the attacks. Photo / Supplied by artist Paul Walsh

HEROIC ACTIONS

As fellow worshippers fell dead and wounded around him, Rashid ran at Tarrant from the southeastern corner of Al Noor's main prayer room where at least 120 people were gathered.

Rashid was about 1m from Tarrant when he swung the AR-15 gun around and fired four shots at point blank range with one shot hitting Rashid's left shoulder.

Rashid crashed into the gunman, sending him down to one knee.

As the wounded man lay on his back – pulling his arms and knees up to his chest in an attempt to shield himself - Tarrant fired again.

The shooter then got up, withdrew a few steps and fired a further three aimed shots at Rashid, hitting him in the chest, hand and arm.

"Mr Rashid's actions allowed a number of other worshippers to escape," Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said while reading the summary of facts yesterday.

