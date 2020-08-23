Firefighters have put out a fire at a West Auckland property which is believed to be connected to a homicide investigation.

Four fire trucks and two tankers were earlier working to contain the blaze at a Trig Rd residence, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

The back part of the house was well involved when crews arrived, said Northern shift manager Dallas Ramsay.

Northern shift manager Dallas Ramsay said they were called to the Whenuapai home at 4.15pm.

"The back part of the house was found to be well-involved when crews arrived," she said.

No one was still inside the house as crews arrived and there have been no reports of injuries, Ramsay said.

By 6.30pm the fire had been put out, she said.

But police officers were at the scene of the blaze and are making inquiries, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The Herald understands a man was killed at the same house earlier this month.

Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, died from injuries suffered at a property on Trig Rd on August 5.

Emergency services were called to the property in Whenuapai just before 2am that day.

Medical assistance was given to Tamatoa-Makaea, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this month Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor of Waitematā Police confirmed the death and said police had earlier been called to the scene after a report that a man had suffered injuries.

Police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Meanwhile Fenz are responding to a house fire in Panmure, where a garage is ablaze.

Northern shift manager Dallas Ramsay said two crews were responding to the fire, which they were alerted to at 5pm.