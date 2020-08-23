VIRUS LATEST

* NZ has 114 active cases, with nine people in hospital; worldwide there have been 23.3 million cases and 805,000 deaths

* Why Jacinda Ardern's decision today is the hardest yet

* Aucklanders flout level-3 restrictions in the sun

* Political Roundup: How serious are the Govt border botch-ups?

* Racism, privilege and that Covid rumour - the uncomfortable humanisation of man who made it up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will tell the country today whether alert level settings will be eased or extended as the number of new cases continues to fall.

But public health experts are cautioning that it may be too soon to lift Auckland out of level 3 and the rest of the country from level 2 at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dozens of Aucklanders were too tempted by the weekend's sunshine and acted as if lockdown lite had already been lifted.

Some ripped off caution tape and used local playgrounds and skate parks, prompting Mayor Phil Goff to remind Aucklanders to stay local and not jeopardise what looked like "the home straight".

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will provide the latest testing results at 1pm today, and he will then give his recommendation to Cabinet.

At 3pm Ardern will host a press conference with Health Minister Chris Hipkins, who declined to be interviewed yesterday but did a 26-minute Facebook Live, to reveal Cabinet's decision.

There was only one new case in the community yesterday and two new cases in managed isolation and quarantine.

The community case is a household contact of a previous case in the South Auckland cluster, which brings the number of cases in the cluster to 93.

Three cases are still under investigation, including the Rydges maintenance worker, so the total number of cases in the community is 96.

With 18 cases in managed isolation and quarantine, the number of active cases is 114. Of the nine people in hospital, six people are stable and three are in ICU in Middlemore.

The falling number of new community cases - nine on Friday, six on Saturday and one yesterday - was "good news", according to Auckland University Professor Shaun Hendy.

But he said his team's modelling showed that level 3 should be extended in Auckland "to be really sure".

He noted that in May, when the Government last decided to move from level 3 to 2, the case numbers had been lower for longer.

"We'd had almost two weeks of these kind of numbers. So relative to where we were back then, it's quite early for a shift," Hendy said.

"This is still a really tricky disease to manage, and you can't take risks because asymptomatic spread makes it hard to control. We wouldn't want to see a bounce-back and have to go back into level 3 later."

Tools to contain an outbreak - including contact tracing and genome sequencing - had improved since May, he added.

"It's a really tough call."

Of 2308 close contacts identified in the current outbreak, 2219 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

Cabinet will consider a range of factors including the trends in the types of cases, the strength of contact-tracing and border controls, the health system's capacity, effects on the economy and the level of public compliance.

Professor Shaun Hendy and his team have been providing modelling to the Government through the Covid response. Photo / Greg Bowker

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the three cases still being investigated weren't necessarily a red flag as they may still be linked to other cases.

He said it would be more reassuring to have a longer period of few cases because test results are generally an indication of the presence of Covid-19 from a week ago.

"If we saw noughts and ones in the next few days between now and Wednesday, you could consider dropping down a level, but that may be still a bit too soon.

"If there are more cases than that, you'd be quite wary of dropping a level this week. That's being relatively cautious, but everything we know about this virus suggests we should be cautious."

University of Otago Professor Michael Baker is calling the response to the current outbreak "extremely good". Photo / Supplied.

Baker said stages between alert levels should be considered, such as keeping some travel restrictions in and out of Auckland if the rest of the country is at a different alert level.

"The rest of the country could drop to a 1.5 level, where we still might not want to have large gatherings in an indoor setting where you could have a super-spreader episode that could be really catastrophic."

He said the "extremely good" response since the community outbreak was detected on August 12 had helped avoid Melbourne's fate.

"Elimination means strong, decisive action and doing everything you can rapidly. You don't step it up gradually and you don't delay.

"Virus transmission, once it gets in an exponential stage, is a lot harder to contain. Melbourne were slow to act, they ramped it up by degrees, and they had a neighbourhood-level approach rather than a city-wide approach."

