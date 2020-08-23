Playgrounds, skate parks and public courts are all shut in Auckland at level 3 - but you wouldn't know it from packed scenes across the city today.

The City of Sails remains at alert level 3, with playgrounds and public facilities all shut.

People must stay off outdoor exercise equipment, away from basketball hoops and off park benches and Government guidance urges people to stay local for exercise and recreation.

But some chose to flout the rules in the sunshine today, ripping the caution tape and closed signs off local playgrounds and skate parks.

On Auckland's North Shore, Councillor Richard Hills saw up to 100 people at Marlborough Park.

He warned that such a lax attitude in the city, as more cases are linked to community transmission, could see Auckland forced into another lockdown similar to the Australian state of Victoria.

"Yeah it might be nice to give people "freedom" to play close together like this, on our closed equipment, but this behaviour has every chance of killing more people and businesses," he shared on social media.

Vic are in a crushing 7 week lockdown after 5 months of restrictions which cause economic harm.



Cracking weather in the shut-down city prompted Mayor Phil Goff and local board chairs to remind Aucklanders to stay local and avoid day trips to Waiheke and Great Barrier islands.

"We are hopefully in the home straight, so please, this weekend, stay at home in your bubble, and stay local if you go out to the beach or a park for exercise," Goff said.

"Keep up your physical distancing of two metres, wear a face covering if out in public, and if you have any symptoms, call your GP or Healthline about getting tested as soon as possible."

Police urged people not to travel far from home, reminding people they would be out in the community through the weekend.

Officers would be highly visible on the streets and around essential facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and Covid-19 testing sites, district commander Auckland City, superintendent Karyn Malthus said.

"I think everyone understands what's expected and the vast majority of people are doing the right thing," she said.

"There are a few who don't seem to understand or are ignoring the level 3 restrictions and, where we can, we engage and educate them on the rules and encourage everyone to comply. We explain the 'why.' If absolutely necessary we will enforce those rules by prosecuting those who continue to flout the rules."

Auckland Council's parks, arts, community and events committee chair Councillor Alf Filipaina said Aucklanders should make the most of the parks, open spaces or beaches in their local neighbourhoods - but follow rules of physical distancing and safety.

"It's okay to set out from home on foot or bike for a walk, run or cycle, or driving a short distance to a local park, reserve or beach," he said.

"It's not okay to pack up the car and drive across the region and make a day of it."

Boaties were reminded that recreational water-based activities involving sailing boats, motorised craft or motorised equipment were all off-limits, including people sailing into and out of the region.

Scuba diving is also not permitted. Kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, windsurfing and paddle boarding are permitted, but it's recommend the Auckland public undertake these activities within 200 metres of shore and stay local.

Water-based activities that present a level of risk that could result in the need for search and rescue services are discouraged.