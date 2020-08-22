The Labour Party has posted a campaign ad on Facebook featuring a visit by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to ESR and the national contact tracing centre, with a brief appearance by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.
Act leader David Seymour says it is scandalous and that no public servants should be used to help political parties to campaign.
"To even think it might be okay to go and use a Government department to shoot a political ad is just extraordinary," Seymour said.
"One of the hallmarks of a democracy is you don't get to use the power of Government for your own re-election."
Read More
- Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern refuses to say how she will vote in cannabis referendum - NZ Herald
- Vote 2020: Winston Peters pushes for election to be postponed - NZ Herald
- Bryce Edwards: Political Roundup – Jacinda Ardern's successful and clever election date shift - NZ Herald
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delays election until October 17 - survey shows 60 per cent of Kiwis wanted it delayed - NZ Herald
He said he would be amazed if Act or National would be allowed into the national contact tracing centre to film a political ad and he would not dream of even asking.
"There is just a massive conflict between her interests as Labour leader and her interests as Prime Minister."
Seymour also believed it would make it harder for Ardern to do her job in holding the public service to account.
"This is the guy, Ashley Bloomfield, who is in my view responsible for quite a number of failings.
"If he is helping her get re-elected in her capacity as Labour leader, can we be sure that she will hold him accountable in her capacity as the Prime Minister?"
Ardern made the visits on Thursday.
News media were restricted in the number of cameras and reporters at ESR in Porirua where genome sequencing work is being done on Covid-19 cases.
Reporters were not told about Ardern's visit to the national contact tracing centre.
Bloomfield has been at the centre of the latest Covid-19 testing controversy over how often at-risk staff were being tested. The Government thought it was weekly, but weekly tests have now only just begun since community transmission was detected in Auckland on August 11.
He has shared a stage with Ardern many times during the Covid-19 crisis and frequently since August 11.