Wellington's Cuba St has been cordoned off after a suspicious package was found.

Police were alerted to the situation at about 2.25pm.

Emergency services are responding after the package was located in a building.

A police spokesperson said cordons were in place as a precautionary measure while an examination was undertaken.

Newstalk ZB reporter Katie Harris, who is at the scene, said she could see about four fire engines and 20 emergency services workers.

"They look like they're preparing to enter the building. There are about five large metal storage units parked outside with special equipment in them."

She said the incident was situated between Vivian St and Abel Smith St.

SH1 VIVIAN ST - POLICE INCIDENT - 3:20PM

Due to a police incident, the right turning lane at the Cuba St is now CLOSED. Please use left lanes and expect delays. ^EH pic.twitter.com/5ig0xTeHLg — Waka Kotahi Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) August 21, 2020

NZTA said because of a police incident, the right turning lane off State Highway 1 on Vivian St into Cuba St was closed.

More to come.