

Strong winds and noticeable swells in Hawke's Bay on Friday are set to drop away for what is set to be a decent weekend.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said almost all parts of the region would have felt the gusts on Friday.

The biggest gust of wind in Hawke's Bay on Friday was recorded at Cape Kidnappers.

"Winds of 70km/h were recorded there at 2pm, but that is an elevated area," he said.

"For context, Napier Airport recorded a gust of 58km/h earlier, while Wairoa recorded winds of 59km/h."

Swell sizes across Hawke's Bay will decrease from Friday, with Te Awanga set to go from 1m to 0.8m on Saturday.

Ocean Beach and Cray Bay swells will decrease from 1.3m to 1m.

McInnes said while Friday was windy, speeds are set to drop on Saturday and Sunday, with fine and warm spells expected.

Hastings will see highs of 20C on Saturday, with lows of 5C, while Napier can expect highs of 19C and an overnight low of 6C.

Wairoa and Waipukurau are expected to see highs of 18C and 16C respectively on Saturday and Sunday and lows of 8C.

"There is the chance of a little bit of wet weather on Sunday in Hawke's Bay, but they are mostly about the ranges," McInnes added.

Napier and Hastings will enjoy fine spells on Sunday. The odd shower may occur, before rain overnight into Monday.