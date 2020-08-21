

Students at a Napier school have donated dozens of pairs of unused shoes to those less fortunate.

Taradale Primary School students gathered 12 boxes of unused sneakers for the Lazy Sneaker initiative on Friday morning, which will be distributed to schools across the North Island.

The scheme, set up by Wellington teenager Maia Mariner, aims to collect and redistribute reusable sneakers for free, so kids who may not be able to afford them can take part in sport.

Taradale Primary School teacher Vanessa Bernie said they had been looking for new ways to support and give back to communities.

Advertisement

"People at Taradale Primary have spare shoes lying around," she said.

"The objective is that kids shouldn't miss out on playing sport because they don't have the right footwear."

The 12 boxes of shoes were donated by students and will be taken to Wellington free of charge by Aramex Couriers.

A further $456 was raised from students and their families.

Mariner, who was only 12 years old when she started the venture, previously said sneakers have been given to children, student athletes, families and social services since the concept first launched in 2017.