Local Focus asked four Tauranga candidates what the biggest issue facing the electorate is today.

National's Simon Bridges says growth is the biggest issue facing Tauranga and that he has a serious plan for "dealing with the transport, for building more homes, and making this a better place to live".

Labour candidate Jan Tinetti said the biggest issue is the Covid-19 response.

"Just like New Zealand's leading the rest of the world, I want to see Tauranga leading New Zealand in the economic recovery."

Advertisement

NZ First candidate Erika Harvey said the city is facing a number of issues, including infrastructure, housing, jobs.

Act's Cameron Luxton pointed to the housing market which creates high house prices, which are "pricing out the young, and the young are going to drive Tauranga forward into the future."

Also standing in the Tauranga electorate:

• Andrew Caie for The Opportunities Party

• Josh Cole for the Green Party

• Paul Hignett for the New Conservative Party

• Tracy Livingstone for the Outdoors Party