There will be no early lockdown lift for Auckland and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Cabinet would meet on Monday to decide the alert levels for both the city and the rest of New Zealand.

She said the current settings would remain for now and Cabinet would consider whether they needed to change on Monday. It followed 11 new Covid cases being revealed today.

Alert level 3 - which Auckland has been in since Wednesday last week - had played a critical role in finding the outbreak's perimeter and cases had been found early, Ardern said.

"There are however a small handful of cases where symptoms rather than contact tracers have caused someone to get a test."

Those cases were slightly more problematic, but that didn't mean New Zealand wasn't on top of the current outbreak.

She said people mingling in social areas could have seen the outbreak explode, and Auckland's lockdown-lite compliance had made a difference.

"There is nothing to suggest we need to change our course and certainly nothing to suggest we need to elevate alert settings."

"We have completed 170,515 tests since our current alert settings began."

Contact-tracing was meeting the standard of contacting 80 per cent of close contacts within 48 hours, she said.

"New Zealand is among a small number of countries that still has a low rate of Covid cases," said Ardern when making a comparison with the United States.

It may have been a subtle reply to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed New Zealand's Covid outbreak was out of control.

11 new cases today

Today, Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield revealed there were 11 new Covid-19 cases.

Nine new cases are in the community and two in managed isolation.

Five of the nine in the community are linked to churches in South Auckland. Tracing and testing of close contacts are in progress.

Eighty-eight of the 89 Covid cases in the community are part of the current cluster and one is still under investigation.

St Lukes worker may have caught Covid on bus

The St Lukes worker may have been on the same bus as another positive case, Bloomfield said, which underlined the importance of wearing a mask on public transport.

The St Lukes mall case has been linked to the existing cluster through genomic sequencing.

There are eight people receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19 - two in Auckland City Hospital, one in North Shore and five in Middlemore.

One person at Middlemore remains in ICU.

One person in Waikato was hospitalised but not related to Covid-19.

There are 143 people linked to the cluster who have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility. This includes 70 people who have tested positive.

There are now 1315 confirmed cases, and 105 active cases.

The two imported cases have been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel.

There were 15,714 tests conducted yesterday.

Bloomfield said the testing of border-facing workers had almost been completed, and a second round would be held. They would be regularly tested going forward, he added.

Ardern thanked the efforts of New Zealanders but especially Aucklanders and those who had been tested.

"We would not have got in front of this cluster without them."

"There is no room for division when it comes to fighting Covid," Ardern said.

"We have made good progress. Unlike our first outbreak we are not dealing with multiple clusters."

Auckland is scheduled to be in alert level 3 and the rest of the country in level 2 until 11.59pm, August 26.

Cabinet met today at 10am to review the current settings.

Ardern has previously said the review would allow some wriggle room to ease the restrictions ahead of schedule if there were good signs, but that is now unlikely given the uncertainty about the St Luke's case.

Yesterday there were five new cases from about 18,000 test results.

There were 80 cases in the outbreak so far; 78 cases in the South Auckland cluster, the Rydges case and the St Luke's case.

There had been 154,000 tests since the outbreak, two-thirds of which were in Auckland.

Almost all of the 2000-odd close contacts - who may still be incubating the virus - have been reached and are isolating.

The cluster is now considered to have started from person-to-person infection following the results of the Americold surface swabs.

The Rydges maintenance worker may have caught Covid-19 after touching the same elevator button minutes after an infected traveller was in the lift.

Auckland went into level 3 lockdown and the rest of New Zealand fell into level 2 at 12pm on Wednesday last week.

A higher, level 4 lockdown has been ruled out on the basis of the relatively few cases so far.

