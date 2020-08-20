Parking wardens haven't put away their ticket issuing machines during Auckland's level 3 lockdown.

Despite waiving parking fees during levels 4 and 3 earlier this year, Auckland Council has continued to charge for parking under current restrictions.

The City of Sails has been under level 3 since August 10, when the Government announced community transmission of Covid-19 in the city.

Aucklanders were advised to stay home where possible, leave home only for essential reasons and don a mask when out and about.

Level 2 was imposed on the rest of the country as part of the activated resurgence plan.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said there hadn't seemed to be any issues around on-street parking, with fewer cars on the city's roads.

"Our aim is to ensure on-street parking is available for people who are essential workers or for those visiting businesses which are allowed to trade," he said.

Given the reduced workforce during level 3, AT would be enforcing safety-related infringements including parking on footpaths, over vehicle entrances and obstructing cycle, bus and transit lanes, the council's website says.



Data from Google's latest community mobility report shows that retail and recreation traffic in Auckland is 57 per cent down on its baseline, and parks are 48 per cent down under level 3.

The report charts movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential.

Workplace traffic has also dropped by 51 per cent, while supermarket and pharmacy data is down just 17 per cent.

Auckland is set to stay in alert level 3 until midnight August 26, but the Government will review those settings tomorrow.

