

Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier knows what its like to have a Covid outbreak in its midst, and it's not keen to have it again.

In a boost to morale for residents, the care home facility opened its doors to visitors on Thursday for the first time since alert level 2 was announced, but all visits remain heavily controlled.

Gladys Mary Care home manager John Drinkwater said extra precaution is key, noting that the care home was now also masking up its workers outside of work.

Six residents of the care home's dementia ward tested positive for Covid-19 back in March and April, but all had officially recovered from the virus by the end of May.

They were infected when a person, who caught it while taking Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers on a tour of Hawke's Bay, visited a family member on the premises.

Retirement homes were among the worst hit in clusters during NZ's first Covid-19 wave and the majority of NZ Covid-19 deaths have occurred in their residents.

Tanya Kawhena, left, Gladys Mary Care home manager John Drinkwater and Leanne Mabey mask up for safety. Photo / Paul Taylor

Drinkwater said individually sealed MEO Lite masks, 4000 of them, have been distributed to each of Bupa's 48 care homes, 34 retirement villages and seven rehabilitation sites across New Zealand, with enough for every staff member.

All Bupa care homes under alert level 2, including Gladys Mary, opened to controlled visiting hours on Thursday which means visitors can visit seven days a week, 11am – 4pm.

Visiting outside of these hours is on a compassionate case by case basis at the care home manager's discretion.

Drinkwater said the residents and staff were upbeat and doing well with added safety precautions in place.

"We have very happy residents who now have family visiting once again under controlled visiting times with robust safety and hygiene measures in place," he said.

"Morale remains high amongst the team and it's great to have these washable cloth masks for the staff to help with their personal safety against Covid outside of work.

"A big thank you also to our local community who have once again supported us with regular phone calls. It's very much appreciated."

The masks were made by made by Healthy Breath Limited, Mount Wellington, Auckland.

Bupa Remuera Care Home clinical manager Angela Ortinero said that while they had a stockpile of clinical masks for the team to wear inside their care home while working, the fabric masks enhanced personal safety outside of work time.

"These masks will help to relieve any anxiety the team might have when they are moving

around the community outside of their work hours," she said.

"It's really thoughtful to give these to us for use in our personal lives."

The reusable masks are washable and include an outer fabric to repel droplets, a filter

cover, and an inner fabric to absorb droplets.

Based on emerging evidence, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated its guidance to recommend people who are well should wear masks in situations where they aren't able to stay physically distant.

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand is now also recommending people wear face coverings in public places where physical distancing cannot be observed.