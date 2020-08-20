A West Auckland family who won $5 million in the mega Lotto draw will honour a promise to give half the winnings away.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, made the pact with two other family members many years ago - and said there was no question that they would not honour the deal.

"We've always said that if one of us won Lotto, we'd share it," the woman said in a statement today.

"So there was no question in our mind when we found out we'd won we would split the prize."

In total there were 10 winners of the weekend's $50m must be won prize, with each winning ticket snaring $5m.

Had Saturday's $50m Must be Won draw been struck by a single winner it would have been the biggest pay day in Lotto's history.

The previous record was $44m.

Each of last weekend's 10 winners claimed a cool $5,023,999 - comprised of $5mfrom Powerball First Division, $7631 Powerball Second Division and $16,368 from Lotto Second Division.

Two Aucklanders who both scored big in Lotto's $50 million must-win draw had only just started buying tickets.

A musician, in his 20s, had never thought to buy a ticket until a friend encouraged him to buy one for the first time at the weekend.

Although he didn't dream of winning, he is now planning to buy at least one new guitar and book some time in a studio so he can record an album.

"I still can't believe this happened. This win will set me up for life and gives me so many opportunities for the future."

Meanwhile a student in Auckland had also only started buying Lotto tickets when the jackpot reached $10 million in July.

"I received an email on Sunday telling me I was a major prize winner. I just assumed I'd won a third division prize of just over $1000. It was a big shock I saw 'winner' and the numbers $5,023,999 pop up on the screen!"

He then called his mum to tell her and, after a few attempts, finally reached her.

"He said in a very deadpan voice 'I've just won $5 million'. It wasn't what I was expecting to hear but I knew straight away that he wasn't joking," laughed mum.

The winner plans to buy a new laptop and cellphone before seeking financial advice.

Both of the young Auckland winners also plan to buy their first homes with some of their winnings.

Lotto head of communications Marie Winfield said this was the biggest number of Powerball winners in a Must Be Won draw before.

She said the eight winners spoken to so far were very excited.

"The winners from Napier and Invercargill have yet to claim their prizes – but we expect to hear from them soon.

"Either they know they have won and are laying low for a while to let the gravity of their life-changing windfall can sink in, or they are completely oblivious and have a very big surprise in store for them."