Two central Auckland supermarkets that were visited by Covid-infected customers have reopened after suddenly closing their doors yesterday lunchtime.

The Auckland CBD Countdown on Quay St and the Westfield St Lukes Mall Countdown stores were both hastily closed after health authorities alerted management that two separate shoppers who had tested positive for the virus had visited the stores.

This morning a Countdown spokesperson said both stores reopened early yesterday evening after an extensive clean.

Countdown's general manager for health and safety Kiri Hannifin said two people with the virus had shopped in the supermarkets last week.

The Auckland District Health Board had advised them at midday about the people's movements but noted the shopping trips were deemed low risk and casual contact exposures were minimal, she said.

The two stores were closed immediately, with startled shoppers reporting they were told over a loudspeaker to finish their shopping and leave the store.

Both supermarkets underwent a deep clean yesterday afternoon.

Hannifan said while they had not been asked to close or clean the stores, it was something the company was doing as an extra precaution.